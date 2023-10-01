QJ Motor presents the Flash V4, a Sportster with an unprecedented V4 600. This face is not new to me…

October 1, 2023

When, in spring, Qianjiangthen QJ presented the design of a V4 engineswe immediately thought of a new Tornado or at least a sports Benelli (as is known, the Pesaro brand is Chinese-owned), instead the presentation of the Flash V4 600 shocks everyone.

The fact that Qianjiang is Harley-Davidson’s partner on the Asian market, and that it produces the X500, should have warned us, and needless to say, the novelty is a clone of the Sportster HD.

To date, the exact displacement is not known and the performance of the engine has not been declared either, it is possible estimate a power of around 70 hp which should move i 219 kg indicated in the documents presented (probably dry).

The braking system includes a pair of 300 mm discs with radial mount calipers, and a single 260, with both 16-inch rims fitted with 130/90-16, 180/65-16 tyres.

The suspensions are Marzocchiwith upside down fork and pair of rear shock absorbers.

QJ Flash V4

The final transmission is a toothed beltlike on Harley-Davidsons.

Other key data published to date by QJMotor includes the wheelbase of 1,580 millimeters, a seat height of 720 millimeters and nothing else.

The circular instrumentation includes a color display, and we know that in addition to the classic indications, it includes the display of tire pressure, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as simplified navigation.

QJ Flash V4