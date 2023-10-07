Since the beginning of the weekend, several drivers have complained about the shape of the curbs, which were revisited after the problems encountered in 2021 which led to several punctures both in qualifying and in the race.

For this reason, great attention was also paid to understanding how the tires would react to the new configuration, also due to the large loads to which the tires are subjected in the high-speed corners that make up the track.

Following the standard analysis of the tires used during yesterday’s Free Practice 1, the only session in which the tires were used with some continuity, Pirelli encountered some problems. In fact, when checking the safety parameters, a separation between the compound and the casing was discovered on the shoulder of many of the tires checked.

Following these analyses, both the Italian manufacturer and the FIA ​​agreed that the problem could recur if a set is used for more than twenty laps, with a possible consequent loss of air. However, the tires analyzed that ran fewer laps than the twenty-lap threshold showed a much smaller extent of the problem.

Early indications are that the problem was caused by a new design of the curbs, which have been redesigned for this weekend’s event. With the drivers’ propensity to climb these curbs as much as possible to take maximum advantage in terms of timing, the risk is that a dangerous situation for the tires could arise again.

A problem that pushed the FIA ​​to urgently change the action plan on the track on Saturday, providing for an additional test session to evaluate the situation.

In its statement, the Federation stated that a series of measures have been adopted to avoid the possibility of problems in the long run. Firstly, the track limits at Turns 12-13 have been revised and as such an additional ten minute session will take place at 4pm local time today to allow teams and drivers to familiarize themselves with some of the changes that have been made.

For this reason, the start of the sprint shootout has been postponed by twenty minutes and will start at 4.20pm local time. However, the time of the night sprint race remains unchanged, at 8.30pm in Qatar.

After the sprint race, a further analysis of the tires will be carried out to decide whether it will be necessary to intervene for Sunday’s Grand Prix for safety reasons. If Pirelli finds further risks, the FIA ​​could impose maximum tire use in Sunday’s race.

As described by the FIA, stints should not last more than twenty laps for new tyres, with this threshold rising to 22 laps in the case of used tyres, in order to take into account out-ins in qualifying. The extreme measure would be to impose a minimum number of stops. According to what we read in the press release, in fact, “all drivers would also be obliged to make at least three pit stops to change tires during the race”.

Pirelli and the FIA ​​will carry out in-depth research and simulations to establish with absolute certainty the reasons behind this problem and work on solutions to avoid it in the future.

Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda had expressed his concern about the aggressive curbs introduced this year. “It’s the transition between the curb and the off-track. Driving on the curb won’t be a problem, but once you leave the curbs there will be a sliding effect. It’s not smooth at all and especially driving here, with high-speed corners where the car is really low, it will be difficult. Even just one occasion could be quite expensive.”

