There will be a lot of talk about the Qatar Grand Prix. Max Verstappen world champion, as well as winner for the fourteenth time in the season, McLaren confirms with the surprise Oscar Piastri, the Mercedes harakiri, the imposed strategies and a cascade of track limits. However, the hierarchies on the field made it possible to avoid controversial consequences, given that there were very few doubts about Verstappen’s success, and after Saturday’s Sprint race also about the potential of McLaren, which confirmed itself to be worthy of the Suzuka exploit.

What was new in Lusail were not only the three pit stops imposed, but also a radio team from Verstappen’s track engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, who in the second stint of the race asked Max to increase the pace.

Usually the opposite happens, but on the night in Qatar Verstappen was unable to run all 57 scheduled laps with a second (and perhaps more…) in his pocket. The McLarens were never able to get within problematic distance, but on lap 35 Piastri was five seconds behind the leader. No sooner said than done: Verstappen went into qualifying mode, printing a stellar fastest lap and calming his pit wall.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Among the many aspects that will be evaluated, there is a glimmer of positivity, that is, having reviewed (for artificial reasons) a much tighter race than usual due to the lack of need to manage the tyres. An aspect that Max also complained about a bit at the end of the race, because always running on fresh rubber undermines the technical goodness of his single-seater.

At the end of the race, Verstappen also confirmed himself as one of the least tired drivers, a bonus that will allow him a night of celebrations with the team, after a small taster on Saturday evening.

However, the team that left Qatar with the greatest stage haul is not Red Bull. A surprise verdict, partly due to the now increasingly absent Perez, but above all linked to a McLaren which is increasingly confirming itself in the role of second force.

There are 47 points put together by Piastri and Norris, and Aston Martin is now in the crosshairs at eleven points. Norris has overtaken Russell in the drivers’ standings, and threatens Leclerc’s sixth position. For Mercedes, Sunday was a great disappointment due to the fratricidal contact between Hamilton and Russell at the first corner. The responsibility lies with Lewis, who admitted the mistake, and the race pace subsequently confirmed by George increased the regrets.

It could have been the race for the definitive lead over Ferrari in the Constructors’ classification, but instead the stage haul is a modest “+2”. The absence of Carlos Sainz offered an assist that Mercedes was unable to grasp, and Leclerc could do little against Russell, despite the latter having resumed his race from last position.

The SF-23 did little in Lusail, as was seen in qualifying but above all in the race, where it suffered a significant performance gap compared to McLaren and Mercedes. Sainz didn’t miss much, now the Scuderia’s hope is to find a more comfortable layout in Austin, but above all the good news is that the end of a season that won’t leave great memories is approaching.

Read also: