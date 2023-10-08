The race direction of the Qatar Grand Prix has published the number of laps associated with each set of tires that the drivers will have available to complete the 57 laps of the race.

The directive communicated by the FIA ​​and Pirelli, which imposes a maximum distance of eighteen laps, will oblige the pilots to use not only the new sets available (a maximum of 18 laps are foreseen for them) but also trains used previously, and in this case the distance that can be covered takes into account the laps covered previously.

Here are the laps that each set of tires for each driver can do

The usual notes from the race direction have been combined with a table containing all the sets available with the rounds that can be completed. After long discussions, the exit and return laps to the pit lane were deducted from the used sets, routes at a reduced pace and therefore having no impact on tire wear.

All the riders are in a position to complete the race, with the availability (for the riders in the first part of the grid) of two new sets (one hard compound and one medium) with two other used sets, also medium.