After the Qatar Grand Prix a reflection would be useful. A constructive debate, between the FIA, Liberty Media and the representatives of the teams, to discuss the issues (some unpublished, others known for some time) that had a significant impact on the Lusail weekend.

As luck would have it, there were no global verdicts still at stake, because in that case the controversy would have been enormous. An FP1 session on sand, the layout of turns 13 and 14 changed after Friday’s qualifying, a race held with an imposed rev limit and in which 51 track-limit violations were recorded. These are not all new problems, but adding up over the same weekend they triggered the perfect storm.

Here are the disputed pyramid curbs in Qatar

The first problem, which triggered a domino effect, was linked to the curbs on the renewed Lusail circuit. First note: this is not a design studied and created by the circuit managers, but an FIA standard, so the local organizers are not to blame.

The question that arises is how it was possible for the entire Formula 1 Circus to have been caught by surprise. The International Federation inspected the circuit after the renovation works, but no alarm was raised. It must also be taken into account that at the end of the 2021 edition a report was sent to the then race director Micheal Masi which pointed the finger right at the curbs on the track, and at the time the single-seaters were still using 13″ tires ” without ground effect.

Charles Leclerc during his track walk in Lusail

Only on the eve of the weekend (after the first track walks) did some drivers express doubts about the height of the curbs, considering them potentially capable of causing significant damage to the bottom of the single-seaters. Nobody, however, thought about the tyres, and even after the qualifying for the Grand Prix the teams themselves did not complain about any anomalies.

The alarm came on Friday evening, when Pirelli completed the usual microscopic inspections of some specially cut tires. The analysis revealed microfractures on the tires that had completed more than 20 laps, a potentially dangerous anomaly as it could generate a loss of pressure. At this point the omelette was done. Having noted the impossibility of modifying the curbs in time for the activity scheduled for Saturday (they are made of concrete), the FIA ​​was forced to find makeshift solutions: first it was decided to change the layout at turns 13 and 14, then to limit the Grand Prix the mileage of the sets of tires at 18 laps.

Max Verstappen makes one of the three mandatory pit stops in the Qatar GP

It is a situation that is quite jarring considering the standards of Formula 1. A scenario where everything is hyper-programmed, in which what is not possible to do in real life is replicated in the virtual world, where attention to detail is obsessive. The issue of curbs is not new, nor is that of track limits. We talk about it every year, especially in Austria, but then we move on to the next race and everything is forgotten.

The impression is that the FIA ​​has introduced such aggressive curbs to discourage drivers from using them, without considering the needs involved in driving on fast corners in support, in Spielberg as last weekend in Lusail. On several occasions the difficult coexistence on tracks shared with MotoGP has been spoken of, but it is an observation, not a solution.

It was only a matter of time, and the clock ticked in the Qatar Grand Prix, where extreme measures had to be resorted to to be able to compete in the race. The circumstance was exceptional, and no one argued for safety reasons, but a change in rules during the race must remain an extraordinary episode not to be repeated. Now the hope is that Lusail’s outcry will push those in charge to intervene definitively not only on the Qatari circuit, but on all the routes affected by this problem. The means are there, you just need to want it.

Another thing is the problem of managing track limits. There is a very precise rule, it’s true, but when 51 infringements are recorded in a match perhaps even the rule itself needs to be questioned.

Nico Hulkenberg on the curbs with the Haas VF-23

The problem had already become evident in qualifying, and had a major impact on the starting grid as well as on the race. After almost two complete seasons it is known that with ground effect cars the drivers follow more circular trajectories and are often subject to corrections when changing direction. This led to an increase in infringements, with a considerable workload falling on the shoulders of the race direction, forced to examine hundreds of suspicious passes in every weekend held on tracks with fast corners in support. On Friday evening after qualifying for the Grand Prix, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were interviewed only to learn that they were not in the top-3 when the verdict of the cancellation of the lap came.

It is necessary to make a point, sit at a table around which representatives of the pilots must also be present, the only ones who can testify to how the problem is experienced from the cockpit. The enjoyment of a Grand Prix is ​​at stake, both for the drivers, called to compete in races on a minefield of rules that are more stressful than the driving itself, and for the spectators, now forced to sit on the sofa with pen and paper in order to follow the running thread.

It is a step that must be taken out of respect for all parties involved, starting with the drivers who gave everything in the 57 laps of Lusail. It’s really hard to believe that an organizational machine capable of organizing three Grands Prix in as many weeks passing through the United States, Mexico and Brazil, could run aground due to curbs five centimeters high. This is what we saw last weekend.

