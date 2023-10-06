loading…

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an enemy of exiled Russian President Vladimir Putin, said a revolution to overthrow Putin would be the way to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – Mikhail Khodorkovsky, enemy of the President Russia Exiled Vladimir Putin has revealed a way to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Russia’s leading opposition figure, the war will not end until Putin leaves power.

Once Russia’s richest man while leading energy company Yukos, Khodorkovsky was jailed for a decade on charges deemed politically motivated after he criticized corruption. He was pardoned by Putin in 2013.

His book “How to Slay a Dragon”, released later this month in the United States (US), describes how a revolution was needed to usher in democracy and break the historical cycle of Russian autocracy.

Khodorkovsky said that the conflict in Ukraine does not benefit the current Russian opposition because, despite the losses and withdrawal of many of Moscow’s troops, Russian society does not see the war as something that weakens Putin’s regime.

“Of course, theoretically if Putin lost Crimea, it would weaken his authority,” he said from his headquarters in London, where the Open Russia Foundation works to develop civil society in his homeland.

He believes that any negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to end the war will be in Putin’s hands.

“Let’s assume they agree, ‘we stop where we are’. Will Russians live better as a result? “No, because sanctions will not disappear, the Russian economy will not get better,” he explained to Newsweek, Friday (6/10/2023).

“You have to do something about the territories that have been occupied, but if there is no more war, you can’t use that as an excuse, so what’s the result? Putin must start a new war in the near future,” he continued.