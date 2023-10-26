Vladimir Putin e Xi Jinping

Russian-Chinese Summit, President Vladimir Putin meets Xi: “Growing mutual trust”

The Russian president attended the opening ceremony of the forum on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Beijing, the diplomatic event celebrating ten years of the infrastructure connection initiative launched by Xi, the so-called ‘New Silk Road’. This was followed by a ninety-minute bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping. During the meeting, the Chinese president urged his Russian counterpart to step up joint efforts to preserve “international fairness” and “justice.” China represents a major partner for Russia, with trade with Beijing taking on an increasingly significant role in the Russian economy. This is particularly relevant given the impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia following the conflict in Ukraine. Over the previous year, trade between the two countries reached $190 billion, according to Chinese estimates, with China making up about a third of Russia’s crude oil exports.

Beijing, bilateral negotiations between Xi and Putin underway

The bilateral meeting between the Chinese president is underway in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin. “Our two countries have deepened mutual political trust and maintained close and effective strategic coordination,” Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese media.

“Our bilateral trade volume has reached a record level and is approaching the target of $200 billion,” he further noted in the report of the Cctv.

Xi to Putin: efforts for close strategic coordination

The Chinese president Xi Jinping he asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin more joint efforts by Beijing and Moscow to “safeguard international fairness” and “justice”.

In the opening rounds of their bilateral meeting, state media in Beijing reported, Xi welcomed efforts for “close and effective strategic coordination” between the two countries.

Putin from Xi: common challenges strengthen cooperation

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, received the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, whom he called an “old friend”, in the Great Hall of the People and launched a new message against unilateral sanctions and clashes between blocs. For his part, the Kremlin leader, after more than three hours of talks, underlined that conflicts and “common threats”, including the crisis in the Middle East, “they can only strengthen cooperation” between Russia and China.

“We have jointly led the development of bilateral relations and exchanged in-depth views on a number of important regional and international issues,” the Chinese president said. “Mutual trust continues to deepen, strategic coordination was close and effectivethe bilateral trade volume has reached a new record and we are steadily moving towards the goal of 200 billion dollars that they are agreed upon jointly”, he added in his conversation with Putin.

Today’s is the 42nd meeting between the two leaders since Xi became Chinese president in March 2013, and Xi himself has underlined the frequency of meetings and the harmony with the Kremlin leader. In view of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations “we have built a good working relationship and a deep friendship“, said Xi, and China is willing to work with Russia to “safeguard international fairness and justice and help promote global development”. “Truly impressive” volumes, commented Putin, at the end of the meeting with Xi.

Putin meets Xi, the crisis in the Middle East is on the table

The Russian leader had underlined the importance of “close coordination in foreign policy” at a time of “difficult conditions”, and in today’s three-hour meeting – Putin said at the end of the bilateral meeting, quoted by the Russian media – it was also talked about the Middle East, an issue not mentioned by the Chinese media, nor the war in Ukraine.

The attack on a hospital in Gaza is “a tragedy and a humanitarian catastrophe“, the Russian leader said, adding that “I hope it is a signal that the conflict must end”, and stressing that Middle Eastern leaders do not want the conflict “to continue and worsen, turning into a full-scale war”. The harmony between Xi and Putin, with the latter increasingly seen in a position of weakness in the bilateral relationship, was also on display during the speeches that opened the session of the Belt and Road Forum. In front of representatives of over 130 countries having arrived in Beijing for the diplomatic event, Xi gave a speech in which he reiterated China’s point of view, with an apparent reference to the difficult relationship with the United States.

“Through the construction of the Belt and Road, China’s door to the outside world will open more and more the Chinese market will be more closely connected to the global market“, Xi said. “We do not engage in ideological clashes, geopolitical games or clashes between blocs: we oppose unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, the separation of economies and the severing of ties,” added the Chinese president, reiterating the points key to his thinking.

The Belt and Road was a “success story” of China, Putin said, “and Russia is happy about it“. Russia and China, Putin said in his speech, speaking after the Chinese president, “like most countries in the world, share the desire for equal cooperation while respecting the right of each state to its own development model”.

