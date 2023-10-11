Kyrgyzstan’s presidential office said Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the country on Thursday. The Russian government has not yet confirmed the trip, which will be Putin’s first abroad since an arrest warrant was issued against him by the International Criminal Court. Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, like Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and therefore is not bound to arrest Putin.

Putin is scheduled to visit another foreign country next week, to China, another country that does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. In August, however, the Russian president was unable to personally attend the meeting of the BRICS, the organization of emerging countries, in South Africa (a country adhering to the Court) due to his arrest warrant. The warrant against him was issued in March and relates to allegations of war crimes linked to the deportation of thousands of children from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

