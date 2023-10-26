loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western countries of fomenting hatred and religious intolerance to “divide and conquer” the world, to maintain a “new world order” that leads to domination and colonialism.

Putin confirmed this on Wednesday (25/10/2023) when meeting with leaders of Russia’s religious communities at the Kremlin.

He discussed the current conflicts in the Middle East and warned of “Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and Russophobia” being used as weapons against a multipolar world.

“The West sees how the process of establishing a multipolar world order is gaining momentum. “And to hinder the development of independent and sovereign countries, and divide the majority of the world, they use the same methods,” said Putin.

He warned, “These powers want an epidemic of violence and hatred to sweep not only the Middle East but also Eurasia.”

“Muslims oppose Jews and call for ‘war against the infidels’. Shiites were pitted against Sunnis, Orthodox Christians against Catholics. In Europe, they turn a blind eye to the desecration and vandalism of Muslim holy places. In a number of countries, Nazi criminals and anti-Semites, covered in the blood of Holocaust victims, are openly glorified at the official level. “In Ukraine, they are moving towards banning the canonical Orthodox Church and deepening church divisions,” said the Russian president.

According to Putin, “The aim of all these actions is to increase instability in the world, divide the world’s cultures, societies, religions and provoke civilizational conflicts.”

“Meanwhile, they talk about a kind of ‘new world order’, the essence of which has not changed: hypocrisy, double standards, claims of exclusivity, global domination, and the preservation of a system that is essentially neocolonial,” he said.

Putin expressed his condolences to all Israelis who lost family members in the Oct. 7 attack, but warned, “Innocent people should not be held responsible for crimes committed by others.”

He explained, “The fight against terrorism cannot be carried out according to the draconian principle of collective responsibility.”

(she)