Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, October 5, 2023. Photo/Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/REUTERS

MOSCOW – When opening the 20th session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday (5/10/2023), Russian President Vladimir Putin said the participants must build a new world, along with the collapse of the Western-dominated order.

“The Valdai discussions have always been a reflection of the most important processes in world politics of the 21st century, and this will continue to be the case, because basically we are faced with the task of building a new world,” Putin stressed.

“Great changes have taken place both in Russia and in the world since the Valdai Club was founded,” said the Russian president.

He explained, “By historical standards, twenty years is not a long time. But time seems to be shortened when this happens in an era of destruction of the entire world order.”

A lot has happened in the last 20 years, according to Putin, describing the changes as “qualitative, requiring fundamental changes in the principles of international relations.”

“When the Valdai Club first met, Russia rose from the ruins of the Soviet Union and put all our energy and goodwill into building a new world order, which we thought was more just,” the president said.

“While Russia has much to offer friends, partners and the rest of the world, some misunderstand our readiness for constructive interaction as submission, as an agreement that a new order will be established by those who declared themselves victors of the Cold War, such as Moscow admitted that it was willing to follow the leadership and interests of other countries,” said Putin.

“Over the years, we have warned more than once: This approach not only leads to a stalemate, but also increases the threat of military conflict. But no one wants to listen to us, no one wants to listen to us. “You know, the arrogance with which they call our partners in the West is beyond reason,” concluded the Russian President.

(she)