President Vladimir Putin said Russia was not the party that started the war in Ukraine. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

MOSCOW – President Russia Vladimir Putin said that the United States (US) was trying to impose its crumbling hegemony around the world and the war in Ukraine showed how far Western countries had lost touch with reality.

“We did not start the so-called war in Ukraine. On the contrary, we are trying to solve it,” Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (6/10/2023).

It was said by the Russian leader that the West had caused the war because the US was a “hegemony” that considered itself the sole arbiter of truth on the planet.

Putin said Western leaders had lost their “sense of reality” because of what he considered Washington’s “colonial thinking.” He questioned what right the United States had to lecture other countries.

Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a war that has devastated much of eastern and southern Ukraine, killing or wounding hundreds of thousands of people and triggering the biggest rift in Russia’s relations with the West for six decades.

Western countries view the war as Moscow’s biggest strategic mistake since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and Western leaders say they want to defeat Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has so far failed to produce major territorial successes.

However, Putin portrayed the war as part of a much larger struggle against the United States that Kremlin elites say aims to divide Russia, take its vast natural resources, and then settle scores with China.

Former spies now wielding power in Moscow have repeatedly warned of the risk of a Russia-NATO conflict as post-Cold War Western dominance wanes, Russia forgets the humiliation of the Soviet collapse, and China rises to superpower status.

(ian)