Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the plane crash that killed Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was caused by a hand grenade. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

MOSCOW – President Russia Vladimir Putin claims that the plane crash that killed Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was caused by a hand grenade.

He suspected the mercenary boss might also be on drugs.

The famous Prigozhin died when his private plane crashed on August 23, two months after he launched a failed uprising against the Kremlin.

In his first comments since the crash, Putin said the plane was blown up from inside, and said the head of Russia’s investigative committee had reported to him several days ago.

“Fragments of hand grenades were found on the bodies of those killed in the crash,” Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

“There was no external impact on the plane – this is an established fact,” said Putin, challenging reports by Western countries that the plane was shot down as quoted by Euronews, Friday (6/10/2023).

Putin did not explain in detail how the grenade exploded on board the plane, but he implied that drugs and alcohol may have been involved.

“Unfortunately, no tests were carried out for the presence of alcohol or drugs in the blood of the victims,” ​​Putin said.

He said that in a search of the Wagner Group’s offices in St. In St. Petersburg, the FSB security service has found 10 billion rubles (100 million Euros) in cash and 5 kg of cocaine.