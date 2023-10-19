loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Wednesday (18/10/2023). Putin carried a nuclear attack command briefcase during his visit to China. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – President Russia Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Wednesday (18/10/2023) on his visit to China. He was accompanied by several aides carrying a nuclear attack command briefcase known as Cheget.

According to the video and several photos released by a number of media, after the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin was seen walking towards another meeting surrounded by security officers and followed by two uniformed Russian Navy officers, each carrying a Cheget.

Russian state-owned news agency; RIA Novosti, first uploaded Putin’s video recording on its Telegram account for Kremlin journalists. “There are certain suitcases without which Putin’s trip would be incomplete,” reads the caption of the uploaded video.

Cheget, named after a mountain in Russia’s Caucasus region, is traditionally carried by Navy officers and is always with Putin.

Not much is known about Putin’s nuclear suitcase, but Newsweek previously reported that the Cheget did not contain a nuclear launch button. Instead, they sent the launch order to the Russian general staff’s central military command.

Cheget Putin’s appearance came one day after members of the Russian Parliament’s lower house unanimously voted to revoke Moscow’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

The treaty, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1996, prohibits any nuclear explosion during weapons testing or anywhere else in the world.

The Kremlin has previously said that it would not resume nuclear weapons tests unless the United States did so first.