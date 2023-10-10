loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin blames the US for the crisis in the Middle East. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – The ongoing crisis in the Middle East triggered by a surprise attack by a militant group Palestine Hamas the Israel south last week was evidence of Washington’s inability to resolve the conflict.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani in Moscow.

“I’m sure many people will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East. “They are trying to monopolize a peace settlement, but unfortunately they are not paying attention to finding a compromise that is acceptable to both parties,” explained the Russian leader as quoted by Russia Today, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

Instead, Putin said, Washington is putting pressure on both sides in an effort to impose its own solutions.

“The US has never taken into account the core interests of the Palestinian people,” Putin claimed.

“These interests primarily include the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Regarding relations with Iraq, the Russian President said he believed the two countries were united in prioritizing minimizing the harm caused to civilians by both parties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Other senior Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have previously blamed the US for the hostilities. Russia’s top diplomat on Monday suggested that the quartet of Middle East mediators – which includes the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations – should take a leading role in peace talks.