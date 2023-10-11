loading…

USS Gerald R Ford, the US Navy’s most advanced and most expensive aircraft carrier, was sent to the Middle East to support Israel in its war against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS. However, this ship cannot carry the F-35 stealth fighter jet. Photo/US Navy

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (11/10/2023) said the United States (US) had incited anger in the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier battle group to the region.

The Pentagon previously said the deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group was US support for Israel who is at war with Hamas.

According to Putin, a “compromise solution” is necessary and he hopes common sense will prevail.

The Kremlin leader called the explosion of violence between Israel and Palestine a clear example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East, which he said did not take into account the needs of the Palestinian people.

Following a surprise attack by Hamas militants against Israel on Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US was moving the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group closer to Israel.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said the US move, which was also strongly criticized by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

“I don’t understand why the US is dragging an aircraft carrier group into the Mediterranean Sea. I don’t really understand the meaning. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?” asked Putin, as quoted by Reuters.

“Or did they decide to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. A compromise solution needs to be sought. Of course, such actions worsen the situation,” Putin continued.

(but)