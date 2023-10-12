loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the United States (US) abandoned international instruments and proposed its own solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has now been revealed as a complete failure.

“The fact that this is a failure is now clear,” Putin stressed to the Al-Ghad TV channel, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow on Wednesday (11/10/2023).

According to Putin, the US practically moved away from previous international instruments to resolve this issue, including Russia and some other countries, and practically monopolized the process of resolving this issue.

“At some point in this process, the Palestinian Authority will have to make a number of quite serious statements and make it clear that they are not ready to agree to the (US) proposed ‘principles’,” the Russian president said.

“This is mainly due to Israel’s policy regarding settlements,” said Putin.

“Moscow’s position on this issue has always been clear, understandable and transparent,” Putin said.

“Russia told Palestine and Israel that it was important to implement previously adopted UN Security Council decisions to create an independent and sovereign state. “The Palestinian state as originally envisioned at the founding of Israel,” said Putin.

This issue is a complex and highly sensitive issue, and everyone should refrain from inflammatory statements and minimize casualties among civilians, according to the Russian president.

“Another priority is preventing widespread conflict, because this will have a global impact and not only in the region,” said Putin.