loading…

President Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine suffered losses 8 times greater than those experienced by Russia in its counterattack. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – President Russia Vladimir Putin claimed that the losses suffered by Ukraine were eight times greater than the losses experienced by Moscow.

He conveyed this during an interview with China Media Group last week. He said that Kyiv’s counteroffensive was unsuccessful.

“Since June 4, (Ukraine’s counteroffensive began) has continued. “So far there have been no results, there are only huge losses for Ukraine,” Putin said in the interview, quoted by the TASS news agency, Monday (16/10/2023).

“The losses are huge — the ratio is about one in eight,” Putin said.

Putin’s claim could not be independently verified and Ukraine has not commented.

However, it is generally understood that Russia and Ukraine often exaggerate the losses they claim to have inflicted on each other and that death tolls tend to be highly inaccurate during wartime.

However, in his evening speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Ukraine cannot be conquered because our people cannot be conquered.”

“Every day, our towns and villages in the border regions with Russia and along the front lines are subjected to terrorist attacks by the invaders…No matter what happens, Ukrainians look after each other, and the country continues to function,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces; Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russia hoped to penetrate Ukrainian defenses in the Kupiansk-Lyman sector of the front in northeastern Ukraine.

He told his soldiers that the situation on the northeastern front had escalated significantly in recent days, and the Russian military wanted “revenge” by reclaiming territory it once occupied.

(but)