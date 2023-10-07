loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine would only survive a week without Western military assistance. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – President Russia Vladimir Putin says Ukraine cannot survive more than a week without military and financial aid from the West.

Putin’s claims came on Thursday, the same day that a European Union official warned that the bloc could not make up the funding gap if support for Kyiv from the United States dried up.

It is known that Western funding for Ukraine is under threat as concerns grow that political turmoil in Washington could jeopardize vital military and humanitarian aid that Kyiv needs to fight a Russian invasion.

US President Joe Biden admitted this week that he was concerned that US support for Ukraine might slip.

Speaking on Thursday at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin said Ukraine was supported thanks to the billions of dollars in donations that come in every month.

“If one of them stops, they will all die in a week,” Putin said.

“The same goes for the defense system. Just imagine the aid stops tomorrow. “He will only live for a week when they run out of ammunition,” he said again, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Saturday (7/10/2023).

Putin also claimed that Ukraine had lost more than 90,000 troops since Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russian forces began in June.

At a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Spain on Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU could not replace the US as Kyiv’s main donor.