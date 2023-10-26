“Putin had cardiac arrest, he has now stabilized.” The sensational mystery about the Tsar’s health conditions

The Russian president Vladimir Putin he apparently suffered a cardiac arrest last night a few minutes after 9pm (local time), in his private residence. Two security officers, who rushed immediately after hearing a noise coming from the bedroom, apparently found it Putin “slumped on the floor” and immediately called the emergency services, present in the residence, wrote the canale Telegram “General Svr” attributed, without confirmation, to former Russian generals of the foreign intelligence service, according to what the British newspaper Daily Express writes.

The doctors would then “resuscitate” Putinafter having diagnosed a cardiac arrest, we read in the post relaunched by the tabloid. The president would later be hospitalized in rooms of the residence equipped for medical emergencies and intensive care. Now his condition has stabilized and he remains under constant medical supervision. Putin was allegedly found next to the bed and at an overturned table with drinks and food. When he fell, he probably also knocked over the table with the dishes, causing the noise that made the guards come running. “On the ground, Putin He was convulsing, his eyes rolling in their sockets.”

General Svrwhich has just over 16 thousand followers (the pro-war channels have followers in the hundreds of thousands) and which had already in the past denounced the President’s deteriorating health conditions, underlined that last night’s cardiac arrest triggered serious alarm in the narrow circle of power.

In the next few hours, the post claims, meetings will be held to discuss the steps following the possible death. Again according to this source, doctors had already established some time ago that the President would not survive the autumn. Recently, they would be lookalikes of Putin to participate in all official and public meetings.

According to Ruetir, following the news revealed this morning, a meeting of the state agency for national emergencies in the Kiev district was interrupted to investigate further information.

