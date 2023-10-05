On Thursday, Vladimir Putin participated in a meeting of the state think tank Club Valdai in Sochi, a city on the Black Sea. On the occasion he repeated his propaganda theses regarding the war in Ukraine, attributing responsibility for it to the “Western desire for hegemony”. , and claimed that Russia successfully tested the Burevestnik missile, an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile. But from the stage of the event he also proposed a new, rather bizarre theory on the causes of the crash of the private jet on which the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was travelling.

Putin implied that the occupants of the plane, after consuming alcohol or drugs, used hand grenades inside the plane, causing the explosion.

Putin said: «Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of people who died in the plane crash. There was no impact with the outside of the plane, this is a certain fact.” The Russian president gave no further explanation as to how one or more grenades could have exploded on board, but added that he believed it was a mistake not to have carried out tests to detect the presence of alcohol or drugs in the bodies of the passengers on the plane, given the large quantities of cocaine that Russian police say they found at Wagner’s headquarters in St. Petersburg.

The private plane departing from Moscow and heading to St. Petersburg on which Prigozhin was traveling with nine other people, six passengers and three crew members, crashed on Wednesday 23 August not far from the city of Tver, about 150 kilometers from the Russian capital. The Russian authorities have never given practically any details on how and why the plane crashed, but the most popular hypothesis at the moment, based on the analyzes of Western intelligence agencies, is that the plane crashed due to a internal explosion, probably caused by a bomb. The crash of the plane occurred about two months after the Wagner Group uprising, when Prigozhin had started a march aimed at Moscow.