Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State that Moscow is ready to mediate in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“Collective efforts are more than necessary in the interests of an early ceasefire and stabilization of the situation on the ground. I would like to emphasize that Russia is ready to coordinate with all constructive-minded partners. “We start from the belief that there is no alternative to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through negotiations,” said Putin.

Commenting on the current situation in the region, the Russian president said civilian casualties in the conflict were unacceptable.

“The most important thing is that civilian casualties are unacceptable. “The main thing now is to stop the bloodshed,” Putin stressed.

The United States seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli political problem with the help of certain economic incentive measures, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The worsening of the situation in the Middle East is the result of the failure of the policy of the United States, which does not care about finding a compromise in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” stressed the Russian leader.

“The Middle East quartet of international mediators is not being used. Under implausible pretexts, the United States actually blocked this format, which is unique and, has a mandate approved by the relevant UN resolutions. “An attempt has been made, with the help of certain economic incentive measures, to solve the political problem, the fundamental problem, and that is the creation of an independent Palestinian state,” Putin said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

Putin explained that Israel’s use of heavy equipment as part of ground operations in the residential areas of the Gaza Strip is a complex issue, fraught with serious consequences, and without equipment, it would be more difficult to carry out such operations.

“We heard about plans to prepare ground operations in the Gaza Strip. But you and I understand, semi-professionally, that the use of heavy equipment in residential areas is a complex issue, fraught with serious consequences for all parties. And without equipment, it would be more difficult to carry out the same operation in the same residential building,” Putin said.