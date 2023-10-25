loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Israel’s war with Hamas could spread beyond the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned against war Israel with Hamas being able to spread far beyond the Middle East.

He said it would be a mistake if innocent women, children and the elderly in Gaza were punished for crimes committed by others.

Putin, who made the comments at a Kremlin meeting with Russian religious leaders from various faiths, said the bloodshed in the region must stop.

He admitted that he had conveyed to other world leaders via telephone that if this was not done, there was a risk of greater conflict.

“Our task today, our main task, is to stop bloodshed and violence,” Putin said, according to a transcript of the Kremlin meeting, as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (26/10/2023).

“Otherwise, the escalation of this crisis will have serious and very dangerous and destructive consequences. And not only for the Middle East region. “This could spread beyond the borders of the Middle East,” he explained.

In his statement criticizing Western countries, he said that certain unnamed forces were trying to provoke further escalation and draw as many other countries and peoples as possible into the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The goal is to launch a real wave of chaos and mutual hatred not only in the Middle East but also far beyond its borders,” Putin said.

“For this purpose, among other things, they are trying to play on the national and religious feelings of millions of people,” added Russia’s number one.

Putin expressed his condolences to the families of Israelis and citizens of other countries who were killed or wounded by Hamas in the bloody attack on October 7.