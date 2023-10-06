loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, October 5, 2023. Photo/Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin had proposed a compromise to Armenia regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, but Yerevan chose to “go its own way” resulting in the exodus of ethnic Armenians from territory now controlled by Azerbaijan.

“Everything that happened recently, over the last 2-3 weeks, the blockade of the Lachin corridor and so on, all this could not have been avoided after the recognition of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over (Nagorno) Karabakh by (Armenia),” Putin said at the 20th meeting. Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Thursday (5/10/2023).

“When and in what way Azerbaijan will take control of the region based on its constitution, it is only a matter of time,” said the Russian president.

Azerbaijani forces took control of Nagorno-Karabakh last month. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians, or more than 90% of the region’s population, have fled to Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister (PM) Nikol Pashinyan tried to deflect criticism by blaming Russia for what happened, something which was also agreed by European Council Chairman Charles Michel.

On Thursday, Putin rejected the insinuation, using a popular saying comparing Michel to “a cow that moos when it should be silent.”

The Russian president reminded the audience in Valdai that Yerevan explicitly ceded the region to Baku at a meeting held by Michel.

Pashinyan signed an agreement to that effect in October 2022 in Prague, according to the Russian leader, and then reaffirmed it in Brussels earlier this year.

“By the way, no one told us about this, I personally learned about it from the media,” Putin said.