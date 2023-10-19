loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the United States for secretly supplying ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine. Photo/Dean Johnson via The Moscow Times

BEIJING – President Vladimir Putin questioned the United States (US) narrative that Russia lost the war in Ukraine because Washington secretly sent ATACMS long-range missiles to Kyiv.

“If the war is lost, then why supply ATACMS? Let them take back ATACMS and other equipment,” Putin said in response to America’s claims during his visit to China on Wednesday (18/10/2023).

The Kremlin leader criticized Washington’s supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kyiv as a mistake that would not fundamentally change the situation on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that his troops had used the US Army’s ATACMS, or M39 Tactical Missile System, for the first time, although the US has not publicly announced its delivery to Kyiv.

Some Russian pro-war military bloggers claimed that ATACMS, which has a maximum range of about 300 kilometers (186 miles), was used to attack Russian-controlled airfields in southeastern Ukraine.

The US National Security Council later confirmed that it had supplied Ukraine with an ATACMS type with a range of just 165 kilometers (102 miles).

Putin told reporters in Beijing that supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine was “another mistake by the United States.”

He argued that the new missiles would cause unnecessary casualties and prolong the suffering of Ukraine, which has resisted the Russian invasion for 20 months.

“The most important thing is that (ATACMS) is completely incapable of changing the situation on the contact line,” said Putin, as quoted by The Moscow Times, Thursday (19/10/2023).

At the same time, the Russian leader acknowledged that the US-supplied missile system would be damaging and pose additional threats.

Putin urged US President Joe Biden to travel to Moscow for talks and said he saw early signs of the Ukrainian leadership’s readiness for negotiations.

