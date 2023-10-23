Unconfirmed reports from Russia say Putin had a heart attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently had a heart attack yesterday evening, Monday 22 October: this was written by the Telegram channel “General Svr”, attributed, without confirmation, to former Russian generals of the foreign intelligence service.

There are no confirmations or denials from official bodies. According to what was said on the Telegram channel, the Kremlin leader felt ill in his private residence.

He was found by two security agents who, after hearing a noise coming from Putin’s bedroom, found the president “collapsed on the floor” and immediately called for help.

“On the ground, Putin was in convulsions, with his eyes rolling in their sockets” reads the post according to which doctors resuscitated the Russian president, who was subsequently hospitalized in rooms of the residence equipped for medical emergencies and therapy intensive.

According to the Telegram channel, which had denounced Putin’s precarious health conditions several times in the past, the doctors had already established some time ago that the Kremlin leader would not survive the autumn, while, again according to what is read in the post, in the meetings will be held in the next few hours to discuss the steps following the possible death.

According to Ruetir, “following the news revealed this morning, a meeting of the state agency for national emergencies in the Kiev district was interrupted to delve deeper into the information.”