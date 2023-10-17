loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China to meet President Xi Jinping. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday (17/10/2023) to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was an embodiment of “borderless” trust and partnership between the two countries even when the war in Ukraine occurred.

In his second trip abroad since the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him in March, Putin and his entourage flew into Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday morning.

It is also the Kremlin leader’s first official trip outside the former Soviet Union this year, after visiting Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic, earlier this month.

The ICC, which accuses Putin of illegally deporting children from Ukraine, requires the court’s 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory. Neither Kyrgyzstan nor China are members of the ICC, which was created to prosecute war crimes.

Xi last met his “friend” in Moscow just days after the arrest warrant was issued. At that time, Xi invited Putin to attend the third Belt and Road forum in Beijing, an international cooperation forum championed by the Chinese leader.

Putin will attend the official opening reception of the forum hosted by Xi and speak with the leaders of Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia and Laos on Tuesday.

As the forum’s chief guest, Putin will speak after Xi on Wednesday and will meet the Chinese president for bilateral talks later in the day.

Beijing has rejected Western criticism of its partnership with Moscow even as the war in Ukraine shows no signs of stopping, and insists that their relationship does not violate international norms, and China has the right to collaborate with any country it chooses.

Putin last visited China for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022 when Russia and China declared an “unlimited” partnership days before the Russian president sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.