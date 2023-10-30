loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – The anti-Semitic riots that occurred on Sunday in Dagestan were inspired by Western intelligence services from the Ukrainian region and are part of a broader effort to destabilize the world. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The events in Makhachkala were inspired through social networks, including from the Ukrainian region, by Western special services agents,” said Putin as quoted by RT, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Telegram has banned ‘Utro Dagestan’ (Dagestan Morning), a channel linked to Ukrainian intelligence that called for a raid on Makhachkala airport in search of “Jewish refugees.” About 150 people took part in the riot.

The Russian president cited the horrific images emerging from Gaza as provoking an emotional response, and said that the collective punishment of civilians that Israel appears to have chosen is completely unjustified.

However, he noted that the ruling elite of the United States (US) and its satellite countries are behind the current conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere around the world, in an effort to sow chaos and prevent the emergence of a multipolar world order.

According to Putin, Moscow’s position regarding the conflict is clear that peace can only be realized with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

“How do you help Palestine by attacking families?” The Russian president wondered while pointing at rioters in Dagestan who waved Palestinian flags when storming the airport.

Putin argued that Russia is not only leading efforts to create a multipolar world of sovereign states, but is actually fighting for it on the Ukrainian battlefield – and many volunteers from Dagestan are already taking part in that struggle.