Vladimir Putin: “Nuclear missile successfully tested”

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear missile, also revealing that he had in the past proposed Russia’s membership in NATO.

“The United States had already signed the Nuclear Weapons Test Ban Act, but has not ratified it. We have successfully conducted a test of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik,” Putin said during his speech at the Valdai International Discussion Club forum.

“We must behave in a mirror image towards the United States; theoretically it is possible to revoke the ratification of the ban on nuclear tests” added the Russian president.

When asked whether Russian doctrine is outdated, Putin replied that “in Russian military doctrine there are two reasons for the use of nuclear weapons: the first is the response in the event of missile launches on our territory. Today the attacker will have no chance of surviving if we respond. And the second is whether the existence of the state is threatened, even with the use of conventional missiles. I don’t see the need to change the situation. No sane person would think of using nuclear weapons against Russia.”

Previously, Putin had revealed that he had proposed Russia’s entry into NATO, but that the proposal was rejected. “Russia did not start the so-called ‘war’ in Ukraine but is trying to end it. The Ukrainian crisis is not a territorial conflict, Russia is already the largest country in the world in terms of territory” added the Kremlin leader.

Putin then points the finger at the arrogance of the West: “The arrogance of our so-called partners in the West was simply exaggerated. There’s no other way to put it.”

“I don’t know which civilization is being defended by those on the other front line, but we defend our civilization, our people,” the Russian added.