A few days before World Psoriasis Day (29 October), Ucb Pharma is organizing the event open to the public ‘Put psoriasis out of play’ in Milan, with the aim of raising public awareness of an autoimmune disease which affects Italy approximately 2 million people, it affects the skin and beyond, and can also have a very negative impact on patients’ quality of life. The appointment – set for November 6th, at 6pm at the Fondazione Cariplo Congress Center in via Romagnosi 8 – is part of the awareness campaign that started on March 2nd with the aim of raising awareness among the population about the symptoms and causes of psoriasis , promote understanding and support for people affected by the disease, fight the associated stigma, encourage dialogue with the doctor.

The meeting – we read in a note – will be attended by Claudio Marchisio (@marchisiocla8), former footballer, patient and testimonial of the campaign; Ida Galati (@lastanzadellamoda), fashion teller, who will talk about how to live psoriasis in style, and Elpidio Cecere (@psicologo.elpidiocecere), with whom the themes of acceptance, awareness and self-esteem will be addressed. The event is connected to the websitemettilapsoriasifuorigioco.it, which in just over 7 months has totaled over 31 thousand unique users and approximately 63 thousand page views. The social campaign recorded 61 posts published, over 5 million views, 67,445 interactions and generated over 80 conversations.

The evening will directly involve the public and will allow them to learn more about psoriasis and dispel false myths also thanks to social media. Upon arrival, each participant will receive a ticket with a code with which they can be drawn to go on stage and try to answer a question about the disease, the answer to which will be obtained by consulting the campaign’s social profiles. The event will also be held in Rome, on 11 December, at 6pm at the Ara Pacis Auditorium in via di Ripetta, 190. This is the link to register for the event: @mettilapsoriasifuorigioco | Linktree.