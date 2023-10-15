PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – The Purwakarta Regency Government through the Purwakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) in collaboration with PDAM Purwakarta distributed clean water to Kp. Ciomas, Warungkadu Village, District. Pasawahan District. Purwakarta, which is experiencing drought due to the long dry season, on the week of October 15 2023.

The Purwakarta BPBD Rapid Response Team (TRC), supplies clean water to residents of RT 07 and RT 08 Kp. Ciomas for daily activities, where there are 120 families.

Heryadi Erlan WD, SSTP as Head of Implementation of BPBD Purwakarta through Danru 2 Rudi Ari Wibowo said that the activities of the TRC Bpbd Purwakarta Regency team are ready to visit villages that submit requests for clean water supply, and we are collaborating with PDAM Purwakarta to supply clean water using 1 unit official vehicles, using towers with a capacity of 2,000 liters of water.

“In accordance with Pa Kalak BPBD Purwakarta’s instructions, we are ready to supply clean water to residents affected by drought or lack of clean water.”

When we arrived at the location, we and the members immediately distributed water to the empty reservoirs that had been prepared, or other water reservoirs belonging to the residents, such as drums to gallons.

Generally, the daily demand can reach three to four villages, sometimes even more, due to the prolonged dry season.

Considering that our official car only has one tank, which can only hold 2,000 liters of water, we can make more than one delivery, considering the time and distance, we hope people will be patient because the time cannot be determined.

“To Kp Ciomas, Warungkadu Village, today we made two deliveries, so 4,000 liters, to residents in RT 07 and RT 08 RW 04 with a total of 120 families,” said Rudi.

Meanwhile, according to H. Nanang Saputra as Head of Warungkadu Village, Kec. Pasawahan District. Purwakarta, through Mamah Yani as Village Secretary, stated that our residents are greatly helped by the supply of clean water from BPBD Purwakarta, in our area, especially in Kp Ciomas, when the dry season experiences drought and there is also a shortage of clean water.

“Alhamdulillah, we would like to thank the Purwakarta Regency Government, which through Bpbd Purwakarta and also PDAM Purwakarta has supplied clean water to our residents for free,” said Mamah. ***