The former Chelsea player plays against the United States tonight: “I didn’t hit that ball with my arm. Fantastic fans, I’m really happy here”

From our correspondent Simone Sandri

14 October – Hartford (usa)

Wearing the national team jersey is always something special for Captain America. Arriving at the camp of a team ready to make the leap in quality, after a truly convincing start to the season with your club, represents the icing on the cake for Christian Pulisic. In his first months in the Rossoneri shirt, the American convinced everyone with his goals and excellent performances. Four goals, one assist and many initiatives on the wing. From Hartford in Connecticut, on the eve of the fascinating match against Germany (this evening at 9pm, Italian time), Pulisic takes stock of his transition to Italian football, after the ups and downs of his last season in the Chelsea shirt. «The challenge against an important team like Germany represents a very important test for us – says the American -. We face it with a lot of confidence, we want to win.” A non-trivial match for the United States, approaching the home World Cup in 2026. The United States will also play against Ghana, in Nashville (Tennessee) on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, then Pulisic and Musah will return to Milan.

You arrive at the national team break after the truly special match in Genoa, topped off with a great goal of yours. What emotions did that race give you?

“A truly crazy match. I had never seen a teammate go in on goal to replace the sent-off goalkeeper. A bit of everything happened in those final minutes, but the match seemed to never end.”

Your teammate Yunus Musah said you were about to go in goal. It is true?

“Yes, I gave my availability, I told my teammates that I could go between the posts. Then Giroud also asked to go in goal and the goalkeeping coach, also considering his height, thought he was the best better choice.”

Giroud didn’t do badly…

“I think I would have gotten away with it if it had been up to me but it was better that way, in the end Oliver was extraordinary.”

How did you experience the very long VAR break after your goal?

“Those situations are always unnerving, then after a while you start to be pessimistic and think that a negative epilogue will come. This time it went well. In my opinion, however, it was the right decision. I controlled the ball with my chest and it slipped on the armpit, but I didn’t hit him with my arm. According to the rules, it’s not a foul. When I scored I didn’t even think there could be any problems, in the end it was right to validate the goal.”

You immediately made a great impact at the start of the championship. How are you finding your first months in the Rossoneri shirt?

“Really great, I’m really happy. I’m starting to get to know Italian culture and it’s all very nice, the fans are extraordinary. They immediately made me feel at home, their support is fundamental and it’s giving me a lot.”

Which teammates helped you the most in your transition to Italian football?

“A bit of everyone but in particular I have to thank players like Tomori and Giroud, guys I already knew from Chelsea, who gave me the right advice to best immerse myself in this new reality.”

“I’m lucky to have a national teammate like Yunus on the team. To tell the truth, with Team USA we rarely see each other, so it was nice to have the chance to establish a great friendship off the pitch.”

To close, what impression did Pioli make on you?

“Beautiful. He’s an excellent coach, as well as being a person of great depth. He encourages you to give your best without making concessions but he’s also ready to cheer you up and help you when you make mistakes. I feel his trust and that’s something fantastic for a player I’m really happy to have him as a coach.”

October 14 – 09:07

