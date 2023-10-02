Dario Scuderi, a former Borussia talent stopped at the age of 21 by a serious injury, is now an observer for the yellow and blacks: “In 2015 we won the U17 championship, Christian assisted me twice in the semi-final. Seeing him again will be an emotion”

Legend has it that a flap of wings in the United States can cause a tornado in Australia. It’s called the “butterfly effect”, and about twenty years ago it also became a film, “The Butterfly effect”. It tells the story of a boy capable of going back in time and changing history to his liking. Depending on how he intervenes in the past, his present changes drastically. If Dario Scuderi could freeze the present, he would certainly go back to 14 September 2016, Legia Warsaw-Borussia Dortmund, first matchday of the Youth League, minute 18.