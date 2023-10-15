McKennie was also on the field from the 1st minute in the United States. The Milan winger opens the scoring, then Fullkrug, Musiala and Gundogan score

Simone Sandri

14 ottobre

– Hartford (Connecticut)

Captain America again. After the very heavy goal in Marassi, Christian Pulisic also shines in Hartford, Connecticut, and opens the scoring of the USA-Germany match with a Eurogoal. In the end the Germans won the match 3-1, with Nagelsmann’s team changing gear in the second half, but the AC Milan player’s feat remained the highlight of the match.

pulisic

—

All four “Italians” of America start in Berhalter’s starting eleven with Musah and McKennie doing the woodwork in the middle of the field in the stars and stripes 4-2-3-1 behind the attacking midfielders Pulisic, Reyna and Weah. Julian Nagelsmann, in his first as coach of Germany, wants to reverse the course of a difficult moment for the German national team (only one victory in the last five matches), entrusts the keys of the midfield to Gundogan and clears only Fullkrug in front. A match that goes in spurts with Germany trying to hurt the hosts in the 10th minute with the Brighton talent of De Zerbi, Gross, who opens the plate from the edge and hits the post squarely. Team USA plays well and Weah’s accelerations on the right become a thorn in the side of a helpless Gosens. Pulisic lights up and the German defense goes haywire. The AC Milan player loudly asks for a penalty in the 25th minute due to the knockdown of Ter Stegen but the referee, the Mexican Guerrero, lets it go. Not bad, a minute later Pulisic decides to delight the Hartford crowd. Captain American receives the ball on the left, sends Tah out of revs, centers himself and from the edge turns it into the intersection on the left of a motionless Ter Stegen. A true gem that testifies to the excellent moment of the former Chelsea player

reaction

—

The goal conceded shook Nagelsmann’s team who tried to take possession of the match by increasing the pressure and equalized the score in the 38th minute. Sane’s overwhelming descent cuts off the stars and stripes defense, Turner tries to patch it up but upon his rebound Gundogan is ready to reiterate the goal. We go to half-time at 1-1. The Germans started with a different attitude in the second half. Fullkrug immediately warms Turner’s hands then in the 58th minute the Borussia Dortmund striker, splendidly set up by Gosens, puts Germany ahead. A terrifying one-two for Team USA with Fullkrug who three minutes later exploits a rebound in the area and serves Musiala with a kiss assist for the simplest of tap-ins. The 3-1 starts the round of substitutions and the match slowly fades away. In the end Julian Nagelsmann can therefore wet his first wing on the German bench with a success.

October 14 – 11.25pm

