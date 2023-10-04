The goals, the records, the ever-present father, Tuchel’s trust, the esteem of his teammates. Let’s retrace Christian’s 4 years at Signal Iduna Park, under the famous “yellow wall”

Francesco Pietrella

4 October – MILAN

What if Haji Wright had scored a couple of goals? What if Christian Pulisic had been injured that day after about ten minutes? In short, what if Dortmund had chosen… the other? It can be said that Pulisic’s career has a before and an after in Mansa, Turkey, a city forty kilometers from Izmir. About ten years ago the winger was there to play in the Under-17 World Cup with the United States. His name was already doing the rounds among scouts, but Borussia Dortmund had their eye on Haji Wright, star of the Los Angeles Galaxy. He had sent a couple of observers to the stands to closely study that talented boy with his excellent dribbling, unaware that they would return to Dortmund with the chess-obsessed genius.

him and mbappe

—

The love story between Pulisic and the yellow wall began like this, almost by chance, and ended with a check for 60 million that arrived straight from Stamford Bridge. Today CP no longer plays like he played at 17, a cocktail of instinct and speed that bewitches Tuchel and all his teammates, but he has learned to put his intelligence at the service of the whole. So far he has scored three goals. Two with the left, following the action quietly and perching behind the central defenders of Turin and Lazio, the other with a powerful right foot in the old fashioned way. Pulisic is smiling again after a couple of complicated years. He went through the tunnel of depression, albeit a slight one, and came out of it with his head held high. His eyes, after all, remained the same as in Dortmund. Dario Scuderi, his former youth teammate, told us about the day he set foot in the sports center for the first time. A UFO glided from the United States to drag the team to victory. In 2015 he won the U17 championship, then made his debut in the Bundesliga after a dozen goals in the youth team. At the time he was spoken of as one of the two greatest talents of his year, the class of ’98. The other was a boy from Bondy, Kylian Mbappe. They will compete in November. And maybe they will remember when we only talked about them, the two talents from Dortmund and Montecarlo ready to make football worse. For Pulisic it went differently: the move to Chelsea slowed down his growth, especially due to some injuries. Last year he scored just one goal in 30 appearances. Now he is recovering.

dortmund house

—

The “yellow wall” will give him a big round of applause. It will be the first time he plays at Signal Iduna Park. The postcards from those times are all in colour. Pulisic arrived at 16 with his father Mark, a former indoor football player. He accompanied him to training every day and watched his games without saying a word, almost hidden, as we saw on the occasion of the goal against Lazio. Christian learned German and endeared himself to his teammates. He made his debut in 2016, replacing Marco Reus. He scored his first goal at the age of 17 years and 212 days, making him the fourth youngest scorer in the Bundesliga and the first foreigner ever. In those days he played everywhere: pure playmaker behind the striker first, then winger or right winger. Once they asked the father what his son’s secret was. “He never makes excuses. Many players are looking for an escape route, or perhaps justifications. Christian no”. Fearless. After his first season with 5 goals in 43 games, he responded to those who had pressed him about his age: “I’m tired of hearing people say I’m only 17. I feel like I can make my mark.”

In 2018, thanks to a flash against Benfica in the round of 16, he became the youngest Dortmund player to score a goal in the Champions League: he was 18 years and 5 months. At Signal Iduna Park he won the 2017 German Cup as a second-half substitute. Thomas Tuchel summed it up like this: “He’s fast, intelligent, very quick. And he is in sublime physical shape. We’re talking about a wonderful combination of factors.” Another who has always sponsored him is Nuri Sahin: “When he gets the ball he is uncatchable.” The relationship with Tuchel deteriorated at Chelsea, and the feeling between the two slowly faded, amid injuries, benching and criticism. Pulisic left Dortmund in 2019 after 19 goals in 127 games. Compared to 4 years ago, several things have changed, others have not: the sporting director is Sebastian Kehl, his old captain, while the coach is Edin Terzic, Favre’s deputy in the last year before his farewell. Number 11 is still Marco Reus. So many hugs, under the yellow wall.

