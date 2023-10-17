Deputy General Chair of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Zainudin Amali gave an injection of motivation to the Indonesian U-17 national team players who are currently undergoing training camp in preparation for the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Germany.

Accompanied by Frank Wormuth, Indra Sjafri, Bima Sakti and all the officials, Amali said this after having dinner together at the Grossfeld hotel, Bad Benthei, Germany, where the national team was staying for three weeks, Monday (16/10) evening.

“You have to be confident, you can’t be afraid of whoever your opponent is. Representing the Indonesian people, you must present your best. Show that you are not cowards,” said Amali, quoted from the official PSSI website, Tuesday, October 17 2023.

The U-17 World Cup will be held in approximately 23 days, from November 10 to December 2, using four stadiums, Jakarta International Stadium (Jakarta), Si Jalak Harupat Stadium (Bandung), Manahan Stadium (Solo), and Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium. (Surabaya).

Also Read: Investigating Criminal Elements, Police Investigate Birth Mother at Pesanggrahan Who Drowned Baby in Bucket Filled with Water

In this event, the Indonesian U-17 national team was joined in Group A with Ecuador, Panama and Morocco. The team coached by the Bima Sakti coach will play all group phase matches at Gelora Bung Tomo, Surabaya starting November 10 2023.

Amali asked Iqbal Dwijangge and his friends to perform optimally and hope to be in the top two places or be one of the four best third places to qualify from the group stage.

“You will play in Surabaya, if you play badly, shame on you. So, the General Chair, I, and all the PSSI administrators want you to play optimally. You pass the group phase, then the next. Hopefully this will be history for Indonesia,” said the former Minister of Youth and Sports the Republic of Indonesia.