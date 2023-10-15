Denpasar Voice – The supporters have been waiting for it, PSSI General Chair (Ketum) Erick Thohir finally revealed the schedule for using Video Assistant Refree (VAR) in Liga 1 2023/2024.

Reporting from ANTARA, VAR in League 1 is certain to be used in February 2024.

This is because the training process for VAR training is currently being carried out.

“VAR training has taken place in the first phase. “So, for the U-17 World Cup, we will take it back for the second phase of training,” said Erick in an official statement received in Jakarta, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

“God willing, in December, the third phase of training, we can push for this to be completed and by February VAR will really exist,” continued Erick Thohir.

Not only that, the PSSI Chairman also revealed that the use of VAR in League 1 will be the same system as that used for the U-17 World Cup. The hope is that the use of VAR can reduce mistakes made by referees on the field. (*/Dinda)