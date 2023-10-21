The PSS Sleman vs Persik Kediri match in Week 16 of BRi Liga 1 2023-2024, which took place at the Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman on Saturday (21/10/2023), attracted public attention.

The decisions of the referee and assistant referee in this match were considered controversial. The match finally ended with a score of 2-2.

PSS Sleman, known as the Super Eagles of Java, opened the scoring through a goal scored by Wahyudi Hamisi in the 31st minute. However, Persik Kediri was able to equalize through Flavio Silva’s goal 10 minutes later.

In the second half, Flavio Silva scored another goal and gave Persik Kediri a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute. However, this advantage only lasted briefly because Esteban Vizcarra from PSS Sleman scored a goal back one minute later, so the match ended with a score of 2-2.

During the match, there were at least four refereeing decisions that sparked controversy and sparked the anger of many PSS Sleman supporters on social media.

Three of these decisions were related to offside, including one that annulled Hokky Caraka’s goal in the 18th minute.

Apart from that, there was also a controversial decision regarding handball made by a Persik Kediri defender in the penalty box. Even though replays showed a clear violation, referee Rio Permana Putra decided not to award a penalty.

Hokky Caraka, whose goal was disallowed due to offside, expressed his disappointment with the referee’s decision after the match.

He stated that football fans must feel the injustice they feel, especially because of incomplete replays in match highlights.

“All football fans can definitely feel what we felt. Moreover, in the highlights of the first half the replay was cut, so we can’t see whether it was offside or not,” said Hokky Caraka to journalists in the post-match press conference session, Saturday (21/10 /2023).

Hokky Caraka also strongly criticized the referee, stating that the players’ hard work was meaningless if they had to fight against the referee’s controversial decisions.

He emphasized that any match, no matter how they play, or the goals they score, will be in vain if they have to deal with referee decisions that are considered unfair. This criticism was highlighted in the post-match press conference session.

“No matter what the match is, no matter how we play, our goal, if we go against the referee, we definitely can’t do it,” said Hokky Caraka.