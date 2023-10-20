Suara.com – PSS Sleman defender, Ifan Nanda has a special mission when his team hosts Persik Kediri in the match week 16 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024. He wants to hurt the White Tigers again with his goal at the Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman, Saturday (21/10/2023).

The match against Persik in Week 16 will be PSS Sleman’s last home match before closing the first round of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

This match is an opportunity for the team nicknamed the Javanese Super Eagles to win again at home after the last time they did so was a 3-1 win over Bhayangkara FC on 13 August.

PSS Sleman squad during regular training session ahead of Week 16 of BRI Liga 1 season 2023/2024. (pssleman.id)

“We have enough time to win again at home. Hopefully this will happen and we will be given the best results,” said Ifan Nanda, quoted from the official PSS Sleman website, Friday (20/10/2023).

Also Read: Maximum Preparation During International Break, Persik Kediri Aims for Maximum Points Against Host PSS

In the last match against Persik Kediri in BRI Liga 1 last season, Ifan managed to score a goal which helped his team win 2-1 over Persik Kediri.

The player with back number 78 at PSS also admitted that this was his motivation to score another goal against Persik.

Hokky Caraka (Right) Participating in a Training Session with the PSS Sleman Squad. (psssleman.id)

“Scoring a goal against Persik last season was certainly one of my motivations to be able to play in tomorrow’s match,” said Ifan.

“Hopefully I will be given the opportunity to play, I really want to be able to give PSS a win and be able to score another goal against them,” he added.

This match will be a battle between two teams who are struggling to leave the bottom of the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 standings.

Also read: PSM vs Arema FC: Juku Eja already knows the opponent’s tactics, but is still wary of Gustavo Almeida

PSS Sleman entered this match with poor capital after never winning in their last six matches.