Voice of Sumatra – PSMS Medan finally tasted victory in the continuation of League 2 which took place at the Medan Teladan Stadium, Sunday 1 October 2023. The team nicknamed Ayam Kinantan managed to silence PSDS Deli Serdang with a score of 3-1.

The three PSMS goals were scored by Ichsan Pratama in the 19th minute, Rahmat Illahi in the 46th and 55th minutes. Meanwhile, Noriki Akada scored PSDS’s goal in the 64th minute.

Meanwhile, PSDS’ only goal in return was created in the 64th minute through a kick from foreign player Noriki Akada. The 3-1 score lasted until the end of the match.

For this victory, PSMS collected 5 points from 1 win and 2 draws. Meanwhile PSDS collected 4 points from 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses. This victory could be a savior for Ridwan Saragih from the threat of evaluation or dismissal as PSMS Medan coach.

PSMS Medan coach Ridwan Saragih admitted that the key to PSMS’ victory was the togetherness and motivation of his players to win.

“The first key is the togetherness and motivation of the children after the two previous draws. Thank God we were able to win this derby,” he said.

Regarding PSMS conceding again, Ridwan said that the goal that occurred was different from the previous goal process, namely from a free kick that was wrongly anticipated by the goalkeeper.

“Yes, the goal this time was a process from the middle, this will also be an evaluation in the future,” he said.

PSDS coach Susanto admitted that there were weaknesses in his squad that made PSMS win this match.

“Our weakness is in crossing balls, so this is our evaluation as well as how to minimize our own mistakes,” said Susanto.

He explained that the match was actually balanced, but PSMS’ more thorough preparation meant that his team lost to PSMS.

“That’s football, whoever starts well will definitely get maximum results,” he said.