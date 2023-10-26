Suara.com – PSMS Medan brought in midfielder Guntur Triaji from the BRI Liga 1 team, Persikabo 1973 to strengthen the team that is the pride of the people of Medan City in undergoing the second round of Liga 2 for the 2023/2024 season.

“Until now, the player who is ready to join is Guntur, but there will be several other players who will also come,” said PSMS coach, Miftahudin Mukson, as published by Antara, Thursday (26/10).

Apart from Guntur, he admitted that he could not yet announce the names of the players who would be brought in to strengthen PSMS in the second round of League 2 this season.

However, he ensured that the players brought in and joining PSMS were considered appropriate to boost the team’s performance for the better.

“I will first report to management what this team will be like in the future. What is clear is that we will continue to evaluate so that PSMS gets better. What is clear is that we really need additional forward players,” said Miftah.

On the other hand, Miftah said that if there are players who enter, it is certain that there will be players who will be expelled.

“We are trying to add the best players, but I can’t announce A, B, C. Just be patient, surely when there is an official release it will definitely be distributed, it’s impossible for us to be closed. The point is we are trying, right now we are exploring with the players we need to achieve the targets set by management,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Main Director of PT Kinantan Medan Indonesia, Arifuddin Maulana Basri, said that in order to bring in new players who are being targeted, his party has communicated with a number of players.

The approach is taken from heart to heart in the hope of getting the most appropriate players according to the team’s needs.

“Of course we will add players because firstly, our target is to qualify, not only to qualify for the group but we have to qualify for League 1. For the second round we will look for several players who are likely to strengthen this team,” he said.