Suara.com – PSM Makassar is ready to host Arema FC at the Gelora BJ Habibie Stadium, Parepare, Friday (20/10) evening in the match week 16 of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024.

PSM coach, Bernardo Tavares, assesses that his opponent this time is a team that has high fighting power. He saw Arema FC when their last match hosted Borneo FC in League 1, Ginanjar Wahyu et al were able to play extraordinary until the last minute even though they lost.

Honestly, Tavares paid special attention to Arema FC forward, Gustavo Almeida, even though the team arrived in less than good condition.

According to him, the player who is currently the temporary top scorer in Liga 1 2023/2024 is a very dangerous player for the opposing team. Moreover, it is supported by other players who are also quality.

Also Read: Touching on Persebaya’s Steel Mentality, Josep Gombau Affirms Aiming for Full Points at Bali United’s Home

“And for me their performance in the previous match was quite good. “They showed a good game even though they didn’t get good results,” said the Portuguese coach as quoted on the LIB page.

PSM Makassar coach, Bernardo Tavares. (ANTARA/IC Senjaya)

“Arema has the top score in the league at the moment. Gustavo is good for them but they also have other good players,” he added.

However, armed with knowledge of the tactics of Arema FC coach, Fernando Valente, PSM is determined to get full points. He has also prepared ways to anticipate the game of the team nicknamed Singo Crazy.

“We also learned that the Arema team plays by relying on ball possession. “They also rely on individual strengths such as their attackers,” said the UEFA Pro licensed coach.

“We have discussed this before to anticipate this, we have to work harder,” he continued.

Also Read: PSM Makassar vs Arema FC, Fernando Valente Beware of Juku Spell’s Set Piece

For this reason, Tavares hopes for support from supporters at the stadium, where in the previous season Juku Eja – PSM’s nickname – played extraordinary because supporters always came to fill the stadium so they could become champions.

“Come to the stadium and give support, because it will mean a lot for the players’ extra energy,” he said.