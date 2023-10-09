Denpasar Voice – PSM Makassar made the decision to retire Wiljan Pluim’s jersey number 80.

This means that at the PSM Makassar club no one will wear that jersey number anymore as a tribute to Wiljan Pluim’s services.

PSM and Pluim have been together for 7 years and 1 month, starting from their first contract on August 1 2016 based on data from transfermarkt.

What’s even more extraordinary is that Pluim is the only foreign player in League 1 who has played for a club in Indonesia for a long time.

More than that, Pluim has also made many positive contributions and high dedication to the Juku Eja squad.

Also Read: Live Streaming Link for Liga 2 Semen Padang vs PSMS Medan Tonight, Duel for Top Position

The midfielder who was born in Zwolle, Netherlands, succeeded in leading PSM to win the Indonesian Cup in the 2018/2019 season and champion League 1 last season.

However, what is even more impressive is the two club records that Pluim managed to break and equal.

First is the record number of appearances. Pluim is recorded as having played 178 matches, which is more than any player who has ever played for PSM.

Apart from that, the club record that Pluim can also equal is the record for scoring the most goals in PSM history which was previously held by Ferdinan Sinaga.

The number of 47 goals that Ferdinan Sinaga has collected can be equaled by Pluim, it is even more special because the Dutch midfielder also has a large number of assists, namely 51.

Also Read: Profile of Habibi Jusuf, League 2 Player Associated with Persikabo 1973

Thanks to his dedication, it is natural that PSM retired the number 80 jersey in the team as an appreciation for what Pluim has provided so far and claims that he is already a club legend.

This is also a common occurrence in the world of football, such as AC Milan retiring Paolo Maldini’s jersey number 3 or Diego Maradona’s Napoli number 10.

Via the official Twitter social media account page this afternoon, 10/9/2023, PSM Makassar announced that their togetherness with Wiljan Pluim had officially ended.

It is not yet known where Wiljan Pluim will continue his work after leaving PSM. There are many rumors circulating that several League 1 clubs are interested in bringing in the 34 year old player. (Rizal/*)