Suara.com – PSIS Semarang management plans to evaluate the team’s performance after the first round of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 ends.

PSIS Semarang CEO AS Sukawijaya in a press release in Semarang, Sunday (22/10/2023), said that the evaluation was related to PSIS activities in the player transfer market.

PSIS will close the first round of BRI Liga 1 with a match against Persija Jakarta on October 29 2023.

“Comprehensive evaluation. We will discuss with the coaching team about what is still needed for the second round,” he said as published by Antara.

The player transfer market itself is planned to open from 1 to 28 November 2023.

According to him, PSIS wants to remain at the top in the second round of the Indonesian League 1 later.

Before entering into the team evaluation, he asked the coach and all the players to focus on facing Persija Jakarta at home later.

PSIS Semarang is currently ranked fourth in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 standings with 27 points