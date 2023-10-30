Suara.com – Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) politician Faldo Maldini revealed the issue of heartache in politics which has been frequently discussed recently. He admitted that PSI was hurt when it was rejected as a coalition for the winning team for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

According to him, the world of politics is the most heartless place.

Because of this, he told politicians not to get carried away by their feelings when facing upheaval in their political struggle.

“It’s true that this is the most heartless place in terms of politics. So, for politicians who get upset when they are attacked, that’s normal, you can’t use feelings here. So when you use feelings, you can get sick,” he said. as quoted by Suara.com via the Total Politik YouTube channel, Monday (30/10/2023).

On this occasion, he admitted that he had gained new knowledge in going through the 2019 and 2024 presidential election process.

He revealed that PSI also felt hurt when the presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, did not accept him in the winning coalition.

“There is knowledge that I have gained because of the 2019, 2024 presidential elections. Yes, we are also heartbroken, in fact, if we talk about heartbreak, you know. PSI’s broken heart is not accepted by Pak Ganjar,” he said.

Faldo then compared it with Prabowo Subianto’s attitude, who is now accepting PSI. As is known, PSI once awarded Prabowo the most outrageous lie award in the 2019 presidential election.

“Pak Prabowo used to lack what (he said) was the most overrated PSI, that’s how you can imagine his feelings,” he said.

Not only that, he also said that all PSI cadres did not believe they could support Prabowo in the presidential election this time. Considering that PSI was not in line with Prabowo Subianto previously.

“Yesterday, there were friends of mine who were present at the Prabowo-Gibran declaration. I asked them, how do you feel? I never imagined in my mouth, bro, to say that Prabowo will never live, but fortunately there is still Gibran,” he said.

Contributor: Come on Sarah