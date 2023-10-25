Suara.com – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) performed brilliantly when they hosted AC Milan on the third matchday of Group F of the 2023-2024 Champions League, Thursday (26/10/2023) early morning WIB.

In this match at the Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris, the team nicknamed Les Parisiens crushed their guests with a landslide score of 3-0.

This victory made PSG rise to the top of the standings with six points, while Milan fell to fourth place with a collection of two points, according to the official UEFA website.

This match was highlighted by the meeting between the two goalkeepers against their respective former clubs, Mike Maignan at AC Milan and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is now playing for PSG.

But it wasn’t the two of them who were the stars. In fact, Kylian Mbappe, who seems to have rediscovered his best game, deserves to be in the spotlight, especially after he scored PSG’s opening goal in the 32nd minute.

Mbappe’s goal was preceded by the movement of young midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery who also performed brilliantly.

He grabbed the ball in his defensive area, then avoided the pursuit of Tijani Reijnders and passed to Mbappe.

Mbappe dashed into the penalty box, before ending his movement with a low kick into the bottom corner of Milan’s goal.

Ousmane Dembele then also broke into Milan’s goal, when he ran after a pass and took a low shot which Maignan failed to anticipate.

However, the referee did not approve the goal, because a VAR review showed that Manuel Ugarte fouled Yunus Musah in the process of scoring the goal.