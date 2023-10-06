Suara.com – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Luis Enrique indicated that his team would take revenge in Paris after being slaughtered by Newcastle United with a score of 1-4 on the second matchday of Group F on 5 October.

The defeat was very surprising considering that Newcastle United had just returned to competing in the Champions League after being absent for 20 years.

In the match at St. James Park, four Newcastle goals scored by Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar failed to respond to PSG who were only able to steal one goal through Lucas Hernandez.

After the match, Enrique admitted that he couldn’t wait to avenge the crushing defeat of Eddie Howe’s team when they played at home, the Parc des Princes, on 29 November.

“And I can’t wait to play it again in Paris,” said Enrique, quoted from PSG’s official website, Saturday (7/10/2023).

Furthermore, the former Barcelona coach admitted that the match results did not match their expectations. Kylian Mbappe and his friends are considered less clinical.

“Obviously it wasn’t the match we wanted to play. I saw a good team, especially at the start when we created chances in the opponent’s penalty box. We weren’t sharp enough,” explained Enrique.

Enrique admitted that the four goals scored by the Magpies were the result of his team’s mistakes.

The first goal was because team captain Marquinhos made a passing error, the second and third goals were due to Manuel Ugarte’s mistake in clearing the ball and not closing the space, and the fourth goal came from Achraf Hakimi’s pass error.

“This is the Champions League, when you make mistakes, you pay for them,” said Enrique.