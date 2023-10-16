There’s a new PS5 update underway! Sony console players can now expect changes in the next few hours.

PS5 has surprised its players with a new update. Recently, several PlayStation users around the world were surprised by an update that Sony apparently did not detail at all. Typically, when the console receives a new patch, Sony announces them in advance, providing a comprehensive summary of the changes made. In most cases, these console patches do nothing more than “improve system stability.” But either way, Sony at least informs users that an update has been released. However, on this occasion, this was not the case. The update has arrived with new features not previously reported.

This is the new update that was not reported

On the official PS5 subreddit, numerous users have reported that a new console update has been released. Apparently, hardware now gives users the ability to check for updates for games that don’t appear on the main screen. Previously, games installed on the console could not be checked for updates unless they appeared on the user’s home screen.

PlayStation

The problem with this is that PS5 main screen only shows the 10 most recent games played, while all other games are sent to the “Game Library” tab of the user interface. So, if you wanted to check for an update for a game that wasn’t in this main section, you had to launch the game manually just to find out whether or not a title needed a patch. It was impractical. Fortunately, Sony has provided a solution.

Overall, this is not a big problem with the PS5 console and does not define its use. That said, those who bought the console in 2020 have been taking note of this issue for three years and Sony still hadn’t fixed it in any way. However, on the last day, It looks like a long-awaited update has finally started rolling out for some and has put an end to this problem.