The new models of the console would be about to hit stores.

PS5 Slim, the unofficial name of the new console model

Join the conversation

Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 redesign a week ago. The new console model adjusts to “the changing needs of players”, being more flexible when presented in a smaller formatalong with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and a 1TB SSD to increase internal storage, although it will not include one of the best features of the current model at launch.

Although the new PlayStation 5 model does not have an official name, the gaming community nicknames it PS5 Slim as it is lighter than the current model. There is also no confirmed release date, although renowned leaker billbil-kun anticipates that both the standard and digital edition will be released on November 10at least in the United States.

As reported by Gamingbolt, Amazon Japan has also opened reservations for the new models of the console, also showing the release date as November 10. In this way, everything indicates that there would be only a few weeks left for its launch, although the relaunch of the console will happen progressively in other regions during “the next few months”.

The features of PS5 Slim

The new PS5 will reduce its volume by more than 30% and its weight by 18% and 24% compared to previous models. The console will now feature four separate cover panels, with the top part looking glossy, while the bottom remains matte. In addition, the new PS5 Digital Edition will be able to incorporate the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive for PS5, as it will also be sold separately at a price of €119.99.

Regarding prices, The PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive will continue to cost €549.99while the PS5 Digital Edition will be cheaper, €449.99, although the price of the DualSense will increase.

Join the conversation