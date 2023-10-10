The new PlayStation 5 models were revealed a few moments ago and although Sony did not include the name Slim in them, the community already considers them as such so they named them PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital. The details about these models and their particularities are now available to everyone, but one in particular bothered some players because it involves spending more for a piece.

The PS5 Slim will have a horizontal support option, but not vertical, you will have to pay for it

The presentation of the new PS5 line divided opinions, but what most agree on is criticizing the decision that Sony made to not include a stand to put the console vertically and sell it separately. According to official information, the new PS5 models include a piece in the middle that allows the console to be placed horizontally, basically a support that you can remove and insert when you put the console in that position. However, this is the default configuration as a support to put it vertically will not be included.

PS5 Slim in horizontal position

The vertical stand for PS5 Slim will be sold separately. How much will it cost?

In case you want to put the console vertically, you should know that Sony’s proposal has a cost because with the new PS5 Slim models a stand will be on sale that will cost $29.99 USD, $540 MXN, which shows a more elegant design but whose price has not gone unnoticed by the community. What happens is that some players criticized the fact that the support to put the PS5 Slim vertically is not included, something that is included in the models that have been on the market since November 2020. At the same time, many agree that the Vertical position is the best for a PS5 due to space issues, but if they want that option they will have to spend $30 USD, something that has not been well received.

The new PS5 Slim support to put it vertically

The PS5 Slim stand sold separately did not sit well with fans

The price of the PS5 Slim stand is considered exaggerated

Will the new PS5 stand be compatible with other models or only with PS5 Slim?

According to official information from Sony, the new support to put the PS5 vertically works for all models of the console, it will not be exclusive to PS5 Slim and will be on sale on the same day the new line is launched. In that sense, the window shared by the Japanese company is from the beginning of November, just for the holiday season, and its price in the standard version will be $499.99 USD and digital $449.99 USD, these amounts plus the price of the vertical support.

