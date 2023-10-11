Sony just announced by surprise its new PS5 Slim console, thinner, lighter, and with greater storage space, a 1 TB SSD, among other new features. You can see it in the opening video of the news.

This new, more stylized PlayStation 5 console has no name, or rather, it remains the same, because Sony has stopped manufacturing the current model, and only this new retouched version will existwhen stock of the standard PS5 runs out.

Sony

The new model reduces volume by 30%, and weight between 18 and 24%depending on whether it is the Digital version or with a 4K Blu-ray reader.

PS5 Slim: thinner, lighter, and with more space

The 2023 PS5 also has a little more storage space, 1 TB (1,000 GB), compared to 825 GB of the current model. The performance will remain exactly the same.

Another novelty is that 4K Blu-ray reader can be attached or removed. This means that you can buy the Digital version, and add the disk reader in the future, whenever you want. It costs 120 euros.

As we see in the photographs, the new console has 4 independent panels instead of two. This will allow you to make better customizations when changing the casing.

This new PS5 with the new form factor will go on sale in November in the United States, and it will arrive in the rest of the countries “in the following months,” according to the PlayStation blog.

A new stand will also be on sale to place the console vertically, which is also compatible with the current PS5.

These are the official prices in Spain for the new PS5 Slim:

PS5 con lector Ultra HD Blu-ray – 549,99 euros PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros Lector Ultra HD Blu-ray – 119,99 euros Nuevo Stand vertical – 29,99 euros

As we can see, if you buy the Digital version and then the 4K Blu-ray reader, it is 20 euros more expensive than if you buy the standard version with the reader included.

The new PS5 Slim will replace the current model starting in November. It’s thinner, weighs less, and has a little more storage, for the same price. We will see if potential buyers continue betting on the current model, or wait for this new version to go on sale.